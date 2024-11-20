Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mass Wedding Brings 240 Couples Together in Herat, Afghanistan
Illustrative: Afghan couples follow rituals as they get married in a mass wedding ceremony in Herat on July 6, 2023. (Mohsen Karimi/AFP via Getty Images)

Mass Wedding Brings 240 Couples Together in Herat, Afghanistan

Steven Ganot
11/20/2024

A mass wedding ceremony united 240 couples in Herat province, western Afghanistan, on Sunday. Organized by a local charity, the event aimed to support young people struggling to marry due to widespread poverty, high unemployment, and cultural expectations for expensive dowries and lavish weddings.

Each couple received household essentials, including carpets, blankets, and kitchen tools, worth 100,000 afghani (approximately $1,460), according to Mawlawi Abdul Haq Sadiqi, the head of the charity. These contributions are intended to ease the financial burden of starting a household in a country grappling with a severe economic crisis.

This event follows a similar mass wedding in northern Sari Pul province, where 100 couples tied the knot. Mass weddings, like those in Herat and Sari Pul, are becoming increasingly common in Afghanistan as families face deepening financial hardships. Such ceremonies allow couples to marry without the heavy costs of traditional Afghan weddings, which often include large gatherings, costly gifts, and multiday celebrations.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The Afghan caretaker government has urged citizens to abandon extravagant marriage customs and opt for more modest ceremonies to conserve resources. These efforts are part of broader attempts to address Afghanistan’s dire economic situation and social challenges.

Mideast Daily News
Afghanistan
charity organization
economic crisis
Herat
mass wedding
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods