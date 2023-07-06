Masses Take to Israel’s Streets as Anti-Government Protests Continue

Tens of thousands of Israelis have made Saturday night at the protest rally a way of life for the past consecutive 26 weeks. Yet, thousands found the time and inclination to add Wednesday to their date books as demonstrators took up their positions after it was announced that Amichai Eshed, police chief of Israel’s main city of Tel Aviv, resigned rather than accept a “lesser” assignment. He claimed the move was political punishment because he would not authorize the use of “disproportional force” against anti-government protesters. Among the demonstration venues was the main North-South highway where demonstrators blocked traffic for hours, and a counterdemonstrator plowed his car into the crowd, causing minor injuries.