Massive Airstrikes in Idlib, Syria Kill Hundreds in Wake of Military Academy Attack
Mideast Daily News
Syria
Russia
Idlib
airstrike
Homs drone attack

Massive Airstrikes in Idlib, Syria Kill Hundreds in Wake of Military Academy Attack

Steven Ganot
11/08/2023

Syrian and Russian forces have eliminated over 630 people, identified by the Syrian government as “terrorists,” in Syria’s Idlib province. This comes as retribution for a drone strike that took 80 lives at a Syrian military academy in Homs last month. Vadim Collet, the head of the Russian Coordination Center in Damascus, detailed the offensive which comprised over 230 Russian airstrikes and 900 artillery rounds. The action resulted in the death of 34 reputed leaders and 15 foreign experts, while injuring 450. Additionally, the campaign destroyed 1,125 rebel targets, including strategic sites and weapons storage facilities. The October drone attack not only caused significant loss of life but also injured 240 individuals, as reported by the Syrian Health Ministry.

