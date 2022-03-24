Medical Students Who Fled Ukraine To Be Integrated Into Moroccan Hospitals

Moroccan medical students who were studying at medical schools in Ukraine will be integrated into Morocco’s medicine faculties, despite objection from the National Commission of Medical Students in Morocco. More than 8,000 Moroccan students were enrolled at Ukrainian universities, in part due to strict requirements to enter Moroccan medical schools, including a difficult entrance exam, The New Arab reported. Some Ukrainian medical schools will continue with classes online beginning next month but have called on other countries to allow the students to train in their national hospitals, a key component to a doctor’s training. The Moroccan medical students’ commission said in a statement that integrating hundreds of students who fled Ukraine will negatively affect the students already learning at institutions and hospitals in Morocco.