Donate
Light Theme
Log In
MENA Region Hit Hard as Record 71.1 Million People Internally Displaced in 2022
Mideast Daily News
internally displaced
Conflict
natural disasters
Syria
Pakistan
Somalia
Sudan

MENA Region Hit Hard as Record 71.1 Million People Internally Displaced in 2022

Steven Ganot
05/11/2023

The Norwegian Refugee Council’s Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre reported that the global number of internally displaced people reached a record high of 71.1 million in 2022, driven by conflicts and natural disasters.

Middle Eastern and North African countries, such as Syria, Pakistan, Somalia, and Sudan, figured prominently in the report.

By the end of 2022, 5.9 million people in Ukraine were displaced due to Russia’s invasion, contributing to the 62 million total displaced by conflict and violence worldwide, a 17% increase from 2021. Syria followed with 6.8 million people displaced after a decade of civil war.

Natural disasters displaced 8.7 million people within their countries in 2022, marking a 45% increase from 2021. The La Nina weather phenomenon, ongoing for three consecutive years, was a significant factor in disaster displacements, causing record floods in Pakistan, Nigeria, and Brazil, as well as severe droughts in Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia.

Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, described 2022 as experiencing a “perfect storm” of conflict and natural disasters, leading to unprecedented displacement levels. The UN migration agency highlighted that the conflict in Sudan between the army and a rival paramilitary group has already internally displaced 700,000 people in 2023, further exacerbating the situation in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.