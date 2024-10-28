Military Analysts: After US Defense Boost, Israel Conducts Major Airstrikes on Iran, May Now Target Nuclear Sites

In a significant escalation, Israel launched major airstrikes on Iran on Saturday, just days after the United States bolstered Israel’s air defenses by deploying a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and 100 soldiers to operate the system. As reported by Keren Setton, an estimated 100 Israeli aircraft participated in the nighttime operation targeting military sites in Tehran and other locations.

The Israeli military stated it had “conducted targeted and precise strikes on military targets in Iran—thwarting immediate threats.” Military experts suggest that Israel’s actions demonstrate a newfound willingness to engage directly with Iran. Sharona Shir Zablodovsky, an expert on public policy and national security at the Dvorah Forum, described the strikes as a “game changer” and evidence of Israel’s precise intelligence capabilities.

According to Israel’s military, the strikes targeted missile manufacturing facilities and Iranian surface-to-air missiles intended to limit Israel’s aerial operations. Danny Citrinowicz, a research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies’ Iran Program, noted that the THAAD deployment signaled US trust in Israel. He told Setton, “It was a meaningful strategic and operational move that was a message to both Iran and Israel.”

This confrontation follows a series of escalating incidents between Israel and Iran over the past year, including Iran firing ballistic missiles toward Israel and attacks by Hezbollah, Iran’s Lebanese ally. The recent Israeli strikes may pave the way for potential future actions against Iranian nuclear sites. Citrinowicz stated, “Israel broke its fear barrier with this attack.”

The region now watches to see how Iran will respond. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s recent statements have been ambiguous regarding retaliation. The ongoing conflict has significant implications for regional stability and may reshape the Middle East’s strategic landscape.

