Missiles Hit Iraqi Military Base Hosting US Troops

At least five missiles hit a military base in western Iraq, according to reports citing unnamed Iraqi security officials. The Grad missile attack on the Ain al-Asad base, which hosts US troops, caused some minor damage but no injuries or deaths. The missiles landed just yards from where the US troops are housed, the Associated Press reported. A group calling itself “international Resistance,” which was previously unknown but is against the US military presence in Iraq, claimed responsibility for the attack. The US withdrew most of its forces from Iraq by the end of 2021, officially ending its combat mission against the Islamic State there, though about 2,000 troops remain in the country serving in an advisory and assistance role. Since then, there have been several attacks on bases hosting US troops, the most recent prior to Monday in March. An attack on the Ain al-Asad base in January 2020 left more than 100 US military personnel with traumatic brain injuries.