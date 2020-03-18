Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. (Dedi Hayun - pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
coronavirus
COVID-19
Moshe Bar Siman-Tov
Gilad Erdan
quarantine

Netanyahu Berates Israelis as Country’s Coronavirus Cases Spike

Charles Bybelezer
03/18/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu issued a scathing rebuke of citizens who are not following government guidelines aimed at curbing the country’s coronavirus outbreak. “This isn’t child’s play. It’s not summer vacation. It’s a matter of life and death,” Netanyahu said Tuesday evening during a televised news conference. He was referring to Israelis who continued to visit public places such as beaches and parks. “This is a huge crisis,” he stressed, “[and] we are only at the start of the campaign – the crux is yet before us.” Netanyahu’s appeal for “discipline and responsibility” came just hours after health officials issued updated regulations calling on people to remain at home unless absolutely necessary. The number of confirmed infections in Israel increased sharply overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, with 90 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the pathogen, bringing the total number in the country to 427. During the same news conference, the director-general of the Health Ministry specified that Israeli hospitals could soon be overflowing with COVID-19 patients and unable to treat everyone. “In the coming days… the rate of new cases will rise to 100 a day or more,” Moshe Bar Siman-Tov warned. “We may come to a situation of hundreds more each day.… Unfortunately, in scenarios we have, many thousands [of Israelis] could die.” According to reports, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan believes that a total lockdown is a matter of when, not if, and has instructed police to devise a plan to enforce prospective measures.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.