Happy holidays!
Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu Cancels Appearance at Jewish Federations Event Amid Planned Protests
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu talks to reporters in Jerusalem, March 2023. (GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Independence Day
Protests
judicial reforms
Binyamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu Cancels Appearance at Jewish Federations Event Amid Planned Protests

Steven Ganot
04/23/2023

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has canceled his participation in an event in honor of Israel’s 75th Independence Day, which was sponsored by the Jewish Federations of North America, the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod, and the World Zionist Organization. The event was scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Expo Tel Aviv convention center in Jerusalem, where thousands of protesters were planning to demonstrate against the proposed judicial reforms.

Organizers of the event announced the prime minister’s cancellation and thanked him for his message of friendship between communities. They went on to express their support for President Isaac Herzog’s efforts to advance a compromise agreement on judicial reforms that would be acceptable to the majority of Israelis and strengthen Israel’s democratic institutions.

The president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, Eric Fingerhut, stated that he was not worried about the planned protests and hoped that the demonstrators would understand the organization’s dedication to the future of Israel.

Protests against the government’s planned judicial reforms took place Saturday night for the 16th week, with around 380,000 protesters across the country, according to organizers. The main rally was in Tel Aviv on Kaplan Street, with 165,000 demonstrators. Other cities also had sizable protests, with at least 30,000 in Haifa and 13,000 in Herzliya, and 5,000 in Hod Hasharon, where Opposition Leader Yair Lapid spoke. Among the speakers at the Tel Aviv protest were former Shin Bet chief Yuval Diskin, Holocaust survivor Avraham Ruth, and Sheila Katz, CEO of the National Council of Jewish Women.

In Beit Shemesh, an estimated 650 residents turned out to protest against the government’s judicial makeover and a smaller crowd demonstrated in favor of the planned reforms. At the end of the night, the organizers of the two demonstrations joined together, arm in arm, to lead the singing of the national anthem, “Hatikva.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.