Netanyahu Considers Brief Humanitarian Pauses in Gaza Amid Rising Civilian Death Toll

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firm against a full cease-fire in Gaza, despite international calls to halt the conflict that has caused significant civilian casualties. Netanyahu said Monday that he had not ruled out “tactical little pauses” for humanitarian reasons, allowing hostages to leave or aid to pass. This stance comes as Israel’s military encircles Gaza City and conducts operations against Hamas, claiming to have taken a militant compound.

The conflict has escalated with 23 Palestinians killed in recent Israeli airstrikes. Despite the rising Palestinian death toll, now exceeding 10,000, including 4,100 children according to the Health Ministry of the Hamas-controlled government, both sides resist cease-fire demands. In a classic Catch-22, Israel says it will not halt its attacks until the hostages are released, while Hamas refuses to release the hostages or halt its own rocket fire against Israel while Gaza is under attack.

US President Joe Biden and UN Secretary-General António Guterres have urged a cease-fire, highlighting the desperate humanitarian situation. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and there’s a scarcity of food and clean water. The Israeli military has reported success in northern Gaza, capturing anti-tank missiles and launchers from Hamas, as the UN Security Council deliberates on a resolution for the crisis.