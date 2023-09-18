Netanyahu Departs for US Visit, Faces Backlash for Criticizing Anti-Overhaul Protesters

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set off for a weeklong visit to the US, he faced vocal opposition from protesters at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday. The protests are part of an eight-month-long movement challenging Netanyahu’s government over attempts to revamp the judiciary and limit its powers.

Netanyahu sharply criticized the protesters, stating they were “joining forces with the PLO and Iran,” thereby acting against Israel. Later, his office clarified that his remarks were in reference to Israeli demonstrators planning to protest in the US alongside pro-PLO and pro-BDS activists.

The trip includes high-profile meetings with leaders such as US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Israeli prime minister will also address the UN General Assembly, where he plans to discuss Iran’s aggression in the region.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and National Unity party leader Benny Gantz condemned Netanyahu’s comments, accusing him of causing damage to Israel’s image and society.

The trip is significant as it comes amid ongoing domestic unrest and diplomatic concerns. It also includes a controversial meeting with entrepreneur Elon Musk, who has been accused of amplifying antisemitism on his social media platform.