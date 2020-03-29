Netanyahu, Gantz Make ‘Significant Progress’ Toward ‘Unity’ Gov’t

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Israel Resilience party chief Benny Gantz held an overnight marathon meeting between Saturday and Sunday to hash out the details of a so-called unity government. According to a joint statement, the rivals-turned-potential-partners reached “understandings and [made] significant progress” during the talks, which were also attended by Gantz’s ally, Gabi Ashkenazi. The emerging agreement – the terms of which could be finalized by day’s end – reportedly envision Netanyahu continuing to serve as prime minister for 18 months before stepping aside for Gantz, who would initially hold either the foreign or defense portfolio. Though Gantz was officially tasked with forming the next government, he did not have a clear path to doing so. On Thursday, he took his party out of the middle-of-the-road Blue and White alliance, which had included the Center-Left Yesh Atid and right-wing Telem parties. The heads of the latter two are refusing to sit in a government led by Netanyahu, who is facing trial on corruption charges. The prospective coalition is expected to consist of lawmakers from the right-wing Likud and Yamina parties; Gantz’s centrist Israel Resilience; the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties; and possibly left-of-center Labor. Israeli media reported that a Yesh Atid lawmaker, two Telem legislators and the head of the center-right Gesher party could also join. The apparent breakthrough comes after inconclusive national elections last April and September, in addition to a third vote on March 2.