Netanyahu Rejects Cease-Fire Calls as Israeli Military Focuses on Northern Gaza

Israeli troops ramped up operations in northern Gaza against Hamas, the armed Islamist group that rules the coastal enclave, on Tuesday. The focus on the northern region has led to an estimated 800,000 Palestinians fleeing south. The operation comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls for a cease-fire, vowing to dismantle Hamas’ governing capabilities.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency reported an alarming increase in displaced Palestinians seeking refuge in its facilities—nearly 672,000 people, four times the facilities’ capacity. Basic goods are also running low due to the ongoing Israeli blockade.

Humanitarian organizations have warned about the deteriorating conditions in Gaza, particularly in medical facilities. Electricity is scarce, and Israel has barred the entry of fuel for emergency generators in hospitals.

Israel’s actions are not just confined to Gaza. Daily skirmishes have been reported along the Israel-Lebanon border involving Hizbullah fighters. Meanwhile, Israel and the US have targeted locations in Syria linked to Iran, which supports Hamas, Hizbullah, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, and other regional militias and terrorist groups.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces demolished the home of an exiled senior Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri.

Jonathan Conricus, an Israeli military spokesperson, emphasized that operations were aimed at Hamas’ infrastructure and commanders.

Both sides have reported heavy casualty numbers: The Gaza Health Ministry says 8,525 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed in the war. Israel has also suffered heavy losses, mostly among civilians killed in the Oct. 7 massacres that sparked the current round of fighting, with 1,416 deaths.