Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu Witnesses His American Perks Inure to Herzog
Israeli President Isaac Herzog greeting Us President Joe Biden at Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 13, 2022 (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Joe Biden
Binyamin Netanyahu
Isaac Herzog

Netanyahu Witnesses His American Perks Inure to Herzog

Michael Friedson
07/10/2023

Middle East observers are witnessing the continuation of a diplomatic chess game playing out between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden. The initial salvo was one of abstention rather than action when the American leader withheld what has become a barometer of the most important indices of international relations: the invitation to the White House. Adding to the already-plentiful pressure, President Biden made no attempt to hide his purposeful denial. But more recently the White House turned up the heat by not only inviting President Isaac Herzog to the Oval Office but throwing in meetings with just about anyone in his administration relative to the Middle East. And if those were not enough, Herzog will address a joint session of Congress—the ultra-perk presumably most coveted by the prime minister. Despite the theatrics at the top, the recent Israeli military operation demonstrated that the two nations’ level of cooperation in the defense sector remains unscathed.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.