Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Armed Hamas members gather to pay tribute to those who died after a tunnel collapsed in the Gaza Strip. (Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Hamas
Gaza Srip
Captives
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yahya Sinwar
coronavirus
Palestinians

Netanyahu Working to Return Israeli Captives from Hamas-ruled Gaza

Charles Bybelezer
04/08/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night said that he was prepared to take “constructive action” to bring about the release of two Israelis captured by Hamas some five years ago after they reportedly entered the Gaza Strip on their own accord. Hamas has also refused to return the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed during an operation in the Palestinian enclave during the 2014 war. In a statement, Netanyahu called on international mediators, who for years have been attempting to forge a long-term cease-fire between the sides, to initiate an “immediate dialogue” with Hamas regarding the matter. The prime minister’s remarks followed an apparent overture last week by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who in a television interview expressed a willingness to “take advantage of this opportunity” caused by the coronavirus outbreak. “[If Israel] releases the ill [Palestinian] inmates, the elderly, the female prisoners… we might be able to provide something partial in return regarding this issue,” he said. Responding to Netanyahu, Hamas released a statement saying “the ball was now in [Israel’s] court to take practical steps” and that Gaza’s rulers would “reply responsibly.”

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.