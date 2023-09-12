Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul Faces Landmark Legal Challenge in Israel
All fifteen Israeli Supreme Court justices assemble to hear petitions against cancellation of the "reasonableness standard" at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, on Sept. 12, 2023. (Debbie Hill/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Supreme Court
Netanyahu
judicial overhaul
constitutional crisis

Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul Faces Landmark Legal Challenge in Israel

Steven Ganot
09/12/2023

In a landmark move, Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday convened to review the legality of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial overhaul, a decision that has the nation on the edge of a constitutional crisis. The court has escalated its regular three-justice panel to include all 15 justices for the first time in the country’s history.

The law under scrutiny was passed in July and seeks to remove the court’s authority to strike down government decisions deemed particularly unreasonable. Critics argue that the change would centralize power within the Netanyahu-led coalition and dismantle key checks on government authority.

“Democracies die slowly, step by step, law by law,” warned Susie Navot, vice president of the Israel Democracy Institute.

Public protests have been rampant for 36 weeks, and the tension has transcended into sectors such as high-tech business and even the military. On the opposite end, Justice Minister Yariv Levin contended that the court “lacks all authority” to review the law.

While a final ruling is not expected on Tuesday, the proceedings will be closely watched for indicators of the court’s ultimate direction in what many see as a struggle over the definition of democracy in Israel.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.