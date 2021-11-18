Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
New Iranian President Digs In Prior to Resumption of Nuclear Talks
Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech in December 2016. (Meghdad Madadi/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Ebrahim Raisi
Iran
Iran nuclear agreement

New Iranian President Digs In Prior to Resumption of Nuclear Talks

Michael Friedson
11/18/2021

A day after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that his nation would halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions alone if necessary, and following the announcement that all of the world powers and Tehran are prepared to launch a new session of negotiations on reupping the nuclear agreement in Vienna on November 29, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed not to bend “in any way” when it comes to Iran’s interests. Raisi, a hard-liner known for his inhumane treatment of political foes, was elected in June. He said on Thursday that the demand for an end to all sanctions against Iran – including personal sanctions such as those directed against him by the US – must be removed.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.