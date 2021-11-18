New Iranian President Digs In Prior to Resumption of Nuclear Talks

A day after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that his nation would halt Iran’s nuclear ambitions alone if necessary, and following the announcement that all of the world powers and Tehran are prepared to launch a new session of negotiations on reupping the nuclear agreement in Vienna on November 29, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed not to bend “in any way” when it comes to Iran’s interests. Raisi, a hard-liner known for his inhumane treatment of political foes, was elected in June. He said on Thursday that the demand for an end to all sanctions against Iran – including personal sanctions such as those directed against him by the US – must be removed.