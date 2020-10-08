Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

New Kuwait Emir Names Crown Prince
The new Kuwaiti crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah gestures as he takes the oath at the parliament on October 8, 2020 in Kuwait City. (Jaber Abdulkhaleg/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
New Kuwait Emir Names Crown Prince

Uri Cohen
10/08/2020

Kuwait’s parliament on Thursday selected Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah as the state’s crown prince, approving the nomination made by Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah on Wednesday. The Gulf nation’s new crown prince is the younger brother of the former emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad, who last week died at the age of 91 in a Minnesota hospital after battling an illness. The heir apparent, relatively youthful at age 80, was Kuwait’s deputy chief of the National Guard before being tabbed for the job on Wednesday. He will be tasked with filling the large shoes left by his late brother, who was hailed by statesmen the world over as a pragmatic, wise and effective leader.

