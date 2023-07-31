Oman’s Air Traffic Rebounds to 70% of Pre-Pandemic Levels

Air traffic in Oman is rapidly regaining momentum, with airport operations now at 70% of their pre-pandemic capacity, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman. The report, cited in Saudi Arabia’s daily Arab News, highlights the country’s robust recovery from the downturn caused by the pandemic.

CAA President Naif Ali Al-Abri declared that air traffic in Oman had seen significant growth over recent months and was projected to surpass 2019 levels shortly. CAA statistics reveal a year-on-year surge of 30.3% in passenger traffic for the first half of 2023, with 1.98 million travelers utilizing Oman’s airports.

Furthermore, the number of flights increased by 28.4% to 9,784 by June, up from 7,622 during the same period in the previous year. Al-Abri emphasized Oman’s commitment to enhancing air transport cooperation worldwide, citing the 122 bilateral agreements in air transport services already in place, with 66 being open skies agreements.