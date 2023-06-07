OpenAI CEO, in UAE Visit, Calls for Global Oversight of AI, Citing Existential Risk to Humanity

In a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, underscored the existential threat that artificial intelligence (AI) could pose to humanity, advocating for global governance similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Altman, who is currently on a worldwide tour discussing AI, stressed the challenge of managing the risks associated with this groundbreaking technology, without stifling its enormous benefits. OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, has sparked a worldwide conversation about AI’s potential to revolutionize the way humans work and learn. Microsoft has invested $1 billion in OpenAI.

But there are concerns too. In May, Altman and hundreds of industry leaders signed a letter warning of AI’s potential risk of causing human extinction, highlighting the need for it to be managed like other societal-scale risks.

Citing the IAEA as a model, Altman suggested the formation of a similar global body to oversee AI development. He also related to the specific challenges that AI and its regulation could potentially present in places like the UAE, where speech is tightly controlled.

EU lawmakers are pursuing an AI Law that could become the global standard for AI regulation. Altman has previously urged the US Congress to intervene in governing AI risks.