Donate
Light Theme
Log In
OpenAI CEO, in UAE Visit, Calls for Global Oversight of AI, Citing Existential Risk to Humanity
Mideast Daily News
OpenAI
Sam Altman
Artificial Intelligence
UAE
global regulation

OpenAI CEO, in UAE Visit, Calls for Global Oversight of AI, Citing Existential Risk to Humanity

Steven Ganot
06/07/2023

In a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, underscored the existential threat that artificial intelligence (AI) could pose to humanity, advocating for global governance similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Altman, who is currently on a worldwide tour discussing AI, stressed the challenge of managing the risks associated with this groundbreaking technology, without stifling its enormous benefits. OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, has sparked a worldwide conversation about AI’s potential to revolutionize the way humans work and learn. Microsoft has invested $1 billion in OpenAI.

But there are concerns too. In May, Altman and hundreds of industry leaders signed a letter warning of AI’s potential risk of causing human extinction, highlighting the need for it to be managed like other societal-scale risks.

Citing the IAEA as a model, Altman suggested the formation of a similar global body to oversee AI development. He also related to the specific challenges that AI and its regulation could potentially present in places like the UAE, where speech is tightly controlled.

EU lawmakers are pursuing an AI Law that could become the global standard for AI regulation. Altman has previously urged the US Congress to intervene in governing AI risks.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.