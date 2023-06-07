Opposition Lawmakers Win Majority in Kuwait Election, Lone Female Candidate Secures Seat

Opposition lawmakers in Kuwait have secured a majority in the nation’s parliament, capturing 29 of the 50 available seats, according to official results released Wednesday. The lone female candidate elected was opposition member Jenan Boushehri. The election comes on the heels of Kuwait’s constitutional court annulling last year’s election results in March, where the opposition had made substantial inroads.

The composition of the newly elected parliament mirrors that of the invalidated 2021 body, with 38 of the 50 members retaining their positions. Long-serving speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim and his successor Ahmed al-Saadoun are among those returning, with Saadoun anticipated to contest the speaker’s position again.

Adel al-Damkhi, an opposition lawmaker, hailed the results as a triumph for the reformist approach. The Kuwait Transparency Society reported that voter turnout reached 50% an hour before the polls closed, falling short of last year’s 63%.

Despite the parliamentary system in place since 1962, Kuwait’s ruling Al-Sabah family retains significant control over the country’s political landscape by appointing cabinet ministers. This has resulted in ongoing conflicts between government branches, hampering economic reform efforts amid recurring budget deficits and insufficient foreign investment.