Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pakistan Approves $1.78 Billion Plan to Eradicate Polio
Mideast Daily News
Pakistan
polio eradication
funding
World Health Organization
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Approves $1.78 Billion Plan to Eradicate Polio

Steven Ganot
09/06/2023

Pakistan’s government has approved a $1.78 billion funding package aimed at eradicating polio within the country. Announced on Monday by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, the emergency plan is a collaboration with Global Polio Eradication partners, the Islamic Development Bank, and the French Development Agency. The World Health Organization and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund will execute the project, distributing vaccines nationwide.

According to the Health Ministry, two polio cases have been reported in 2023, both in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. Although traces of the virus have been found in sewage samples in other regions, the virus has primarily remained restricted to KP since 2021. The project signifies a significant step forward in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to eliminate polio, a disease that can cause permanent disability and death.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.