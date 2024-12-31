Pakistan Breaks Ground on Largest Nuclear Power Plant, Boosting Clean Energy Goals

Construction officially began Monday on the Chashma Nuclear Power Project Unit Five (C-5), which will become Pakistan’s largest nuclear power plant.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, and other prominent dignitaries from both nations attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Speaking as the chief guest, Iqbal described the project as a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China. He highlighted its dual benefits, including thousands of job opportunities for Pakistanis during construction and the provision of affordable, clean electricity to the national grid upon completion.

Iqbal further emphasized the need for Pakistan to transform into a technology-driven economy to meet modern challenges.

With a planned capacity of 1,200 megawatts electric (MWe), Chashma-5 will be the largest facility of its kind in Pakistan. It represents a significant step in the nation’s efforts to bolster its energy infrastructure. The estimated cost of the project is $3.7 billion.

Located near the existing Chashma Nuclear Power Complex in Mianwali District, Punjab, the state-of-the-art facility will incorporate a third-generation Chinese Hualong Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), equipped with advanced safety features such as a double-shell containment structure and a reactor-filtered venting system. The plant, designed to last 60 years, will adhere to international nuclear safety and security standards.

Chashma-5 is expected to significantly enhance Pakistan’s energy supply, addressing chronic power shortages and reducing its reliance on fossil fuels. Currently, nuclear energy contributes about 8% to the country’s energy grid, a figure that will rise with C-5 and other planned projects.