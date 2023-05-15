Donate
Pakistan Launches Anti-Polio Vaccination Drive Targeting 23M Children
Steven Ganot
05/15/2023

Pakistan’s Health Ministry announced the commencement of a significant anti-polio vaccination campaign on Monday, targeting 23 million children in selected districts across all provinces. The drive will be implemented in two stages throughout various cities and provinces, utilizing nearly 100,000 trained health workers to administer vaccines door-to-door. Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel stressed the importance of the campaign, urging all parents and caregivers to ensure their children receive the vaccine. “Polio is incurable, and vaccines can protect our children,” Patel said. The initiative underscores the nation’s ongoing commitment to eradicate the debilitating disease amid persistent challenges.

