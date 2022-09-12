The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Floods Threaten To Knock Out Power Grid Station Serving Millions in Pakistan
Flood-affected people gather by an embankment in Mehar city after heavy monsoon rains in Dadu district, Sindh province in Pakistan on September 9, 2022. (Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Pakistan
Flooding
electric plant

The Media Line Staff
09/12/2022

Grid Station Dadu, a 500-kilovolt power transmission station supplying electricity to millions in Pakistan, is in danger of going offline due to flooding caused by a record amount of rain during this year’s monsoon season. The threat is so serious that local officials are considering building a dike in front of the transmission station in southeastern Pakistan, Reuters reported on Monday. The station transmits power to six provincial districts. On Sunday, authorities in southern Pakistan announced a plan to breach the country’s Indus Highway, to allow water to flow and prevent flooding in Dadu, located in the southern province of Sindh, with a population of 1.5 million. More than 200 inmates from Dadu jail also have been relocated due to the floods. Sindh, with 50 million residents, has had 466% more rain than the 30-year average this year. Nearly 2,000 people, including over 450 children, have died in Pakistan in this year’s monsoon season. Some 33 million Pakistanis have been affected by the flooding in the north and south of the country.

