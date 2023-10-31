The Media Line
Pakistani President Advocates for Expanded Telehealth Services
Mideast Daily News
Pakistan
telehealth
Arif Alvi
Mental Health
preventive health care

Pakistani President Advocates for Expanded Telehealth Services

Steven Ganot
10/31/2023

Speaking at a health seminar in Karachi on Monday, Pakistani President Arif Alvi highlighted the government’s initiatives to promote telehealth services across the nation. Alvi emphasized the potential of telecom technologies to revolutionize health care by facilitating consultations, diagnoses, and e-pharmacies.

“Digital platforms could enhance the reach of health services to remote, low-income areas, besides providing timely advice and promoting preventive health care solutions,” Alvi stated. He argued that the country should focus more on disease prevention than treatment and underscored the role of public awareness in addressing issues like mental health.

To meet the challenges in mental health care, the government has launched a helpline accessible through a dedicated app. Alvi praised health care professionals, noting that doctors, particularly female physicians, play a pivotal role in societal transformation by providing enhanced services and opportunities.

