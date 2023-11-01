Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force Seizes 109 Kilos of Drugs in Punjab

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) of Pakistan confiscated 109 kg of drugs in two separate operations in the eastern Punjab province, an official confirmed on Tuesday. The operations took place in the districts of Sargodha and Lahore and led to the arrest of two suspects.

In the first operation near the Salam Motorway Interchange in Sargodha, officials seized 48 kg of hashish from a car. According to the spokesperson, the ANF team chased the fleeing suspect for 50 km before apprehending him and securing the drugs.

In a subsequent operation in Lahore, the ANF recovered 61 kg of narcotics, including both hashish and opium, from a vehicle. The arrested individuals admitted during the investigation to working for drug trafficking groups and smuggling narcotics from the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab.

The official statement emphasized that there would be “no tolerance” for drug-related activities in the country.