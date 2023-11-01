The Media Line
Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force Seizes 109 Kilos of Drugs in Punjab
Illustrative: Soldiers of Anti-Narcotic Force stand guard beside a burning pile of seized drugs on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan on Nov. 24, 2021. (Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Pakistan
Anti-Narcotics Force
Punjab
Drug Seizure
Arrests

Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force Seizes 109 Kilos of Drugs in Punjab

Steven Ganot
11/01/2023

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) of Pakistan confiscated 109 kg of drugs in two separate operations in the eastern Punjab province, an official confirmed on Tuesday. The operations took place in the districts of Sargodha and Lahore and led to the arrest of two suspects.

In the first operation near the Salam Motorway Interchange in Sargodha, officials seized 48 kg of hashish from a car. According to the spokesperson, the ANF team chased the fleeing suspect for 50 km before apprehending him and securing the drugs.

In a subsequent operation in Lahore, the ANF recovered 61 kg of narcotics, including both hashish and opium, from a vehicle. The arrested individuals admitted during the investigation to working for drug trafficking groups and smuggling narcotics from the northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab.

The official statement emphasized that there would be “no tolerance” for drug-related activities in the country.

