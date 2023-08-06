Pakistan’s Population Surges to 250 Million, Prompting Concerns for PM Shehbaz

Pakistan’s population has skyrocketed to 250 million, a growth of 35 million in six years, according to the nation’s first digital census, conducted in May 2023 by the Bureau of Statistics. The rapid increase, representing an annual growth rate of 2.5%, surpasses the country’s economic growth rate, a situation Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed a “big challenge.”

Shehbaz confirmed that the forthcoming election, scheduled for mid-November, will utilize this census data to delineate constituencies. While concerns circulated about potential election delays if census results weren’t ratified promptly or if new constituency definitions couldn’t be established, Azam Nazeer Tarar, the federal minister of law and justice, hinted at a possible election postponement of up to two and a half months.

The census outcome found support from four provincial ministers and coalition party representatives. However, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, a primary ally, contended that Karachi’s population, its principal voter base, was underreported.

Pakistan’s national assembly is set to dissolve soon, transitioning to an interim government. In a country riven by ethnic divides, census-taking holds political implications, impacting power distribution and access to limited state resources. The World Bank projected in April that over 37% of Pakistanis would live below the poverty line in 2023. The country’s challenges, ranging from low literacy to inadequate health services, are exacerbated by climate change effects.