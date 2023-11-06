Donate
Palestinian Activist Ahed Tamimi, Known in Israel as ‘Shirley Temper,’ Arrested Again
Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, May 11, 2019. (Guy Smallman/Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
11/06/2023

In a twist reminiscent of her popular childhood moniker “Shirley Temper,” Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, famed for her golden curls and fiery, theatrical confrontations with Israeli soldiers, found herself in the grasp of the Israeli military once more. The 22-year-old from the West Bank was arrested during a raid and taken in for questioning, facing allegations of inciting terrorism.

Last week, Tamimi called for the murder of Israelis in an Instagram post. “We are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin—we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke,” she wrote on the photo-sharing platform. “We will drink your blood and eat your skull. Come on, we are waiting for you,” her message continued.

With a history of entanglements, including a 2017 arrest after a video of her kicking Israeli soldiers went viral, Tamimi has been a controversial figure. “She was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities,” relayed an army spokesperson.

