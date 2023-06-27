Donate
Palestinian Authority Expresses Concern Over Russia’s Plan To Open Diplomatic Office in Jerusalem
Steven Ganot
06/27/2023

The Palestinian Authority expressed concern on Monday about Russia’s recent decision to open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem. Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki warned that the move could set a precedent for other countries, during a meeting with the Russian Ambassador to the PA Gocha Boachidze, in Ramallah, the ministry said in a statement.

Malki noted that the decision was made without prior consultation with the Palestinian government or an explanation afterward.

The Russian Embassy to Israel and the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced on June 16 that Russia planned to establish a branch of the embassy’s consular section in Jerusalem. The Israeli ministry suggested a plot of land at the corner of King George and Ma’alot Streets as a potential site for the branch.

The status of Jerusalem remains a contentious issue in the region. Palestinians aim to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, while Israel regards the entire city as its capital. Jerusalem remains one of the final status issues to be resolved in Palestinian-Israeli peace talks, which have been stalled since 2014.

