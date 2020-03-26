Donate
A health worker wearing a protective mask walks through a quarantine zone installed by the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip to test incoming travelers at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, February 16, 2020. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Palestinian Authority
coronavirus
COVID-19
West Bank
Hamas
Gaza Strip
Israel
World Health Organization

Palestinian Authority Reports First COVID-19 Death

Charles Bybelezer
03/26/2020

Palestinian officials have reported the first death caused by the coronavirus in the West Bank – a woman in her 60s from Bidu, a village located south of Ramallah. It comes as the number of confirmed cases in the West Bank rose to 64. In response, the World Health Organization has donated 50,000 masks and 3,000 coronavirus test-kits to the Palestinian Authority, which has imposed a total lockdown on the area. In the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, officials on Wednesday announced seven new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to nine. Countries – perhaps foremost Israel – remain concerned about the ramifications of a potentially devasting COVID-19 outbreak in the impoverished enclave, which is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

