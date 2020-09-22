Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Peace Talks Don’t Get in the Way of Fighting in Afghanistan
Mideast Daily News
Afghanistan
Cease-fire
Taliban

Peace Talks Don’t Get in the Way of Fighting in Afghanistan

Uri Cohen
09/22/2020

Taliban fighters apparently did not receive the memo about ongoing peace talks between their leadership and the Afghani government, as a Monday morning offensive launched by the group against security forces killed at least 57 soldiers and over 50 Taliban insurgents. The clashes, spread out over the entire country, included attacks on security checkpoints and government buildings. The Taliban killed more than 100 civilians in the past two weeks, and Monday’s incident was the bloodiest since negotiations for a cease-fire began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. Representatives for both sides have so far failed to reach even minor understandings, as talks have stalled over issues of process and negotiating procedures. The Kabul government agreed to enter discussions with the extremist group, which prior to the 2001 American invasion controlled most of Afghanistan, at the behest of Washington, as the US military continues to wind down its presence in the war-torn country.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.