Plan To Divide Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa Compound Sparks Widespread Condemnation

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned Monday of “overwhelming anger” and unpredictable outcomes if a plan to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, also known as the Temple Mount, between Muslims and Jews is implemented.

Shtayyeh made this comment during the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet in Ramallah. He appealed to Arabs, Muslims, and the international community to transition from merely condemning to imposing sanctions on Israel to prevent changes at Al-Aqsa Mosque and protect Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The response follows recent statements by Amit Halevi, a parliamentarian from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, proposing a division plan for the Temple Mount. According to Halevi’s plan, the southern part of the mount, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, would be allocated to Muslims, whereas Jews would control the central and northern sections of the compound, including the Dome of the Rock. The plan also envisions a cessation of Jordan’s guardianship over the holy site, currently maintained through the Wakf Department in East Jerusalem.

The plan has sparked vehement opposition from Palestinians who have warned that it could instigate a religious war. Egyptian and Jordanian politicians and Muslim clerics have echoed this sentiment, warning of severe repercussions.

East Jerusalem’s Supreme Muslim Council deems the plan a threat, potentially leading to the “loss” of Al-Aqsa Mosque. It opposes ending Jordan’s custodianship of the holy sites and calls for banning Jewish entry into the mosque. The PA Ministry for Jerusalem Affairs and armed factions in the Gaza Strip also issued severe warnings.