Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Plan To Divide Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa Compound Sparks Widespread Condemnation
Aerial view of the Temple Mount/Haram al-Sharif and parts of Jerusalem's Old City of Jerusalem, April 2, 2007. (Andrew Shiva/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Al-Aqsa Mosque
Temple Mount
Mohammad Shtayyeh
Jerusalem
religious tension

Plan To Divide Temple Mount/Al-Aqsa Compound Sparks Widespread Condemnation

Steven Ganot
06/13/2023

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned Monday of “overwhelming anger” and unpredictable outcomes if a plan to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, also known as the Temple Mount, between Muslims and Jews is implemented.

Shtayyeh made this comment during the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet in Ramallah. He appealed to Arabs, Muslims, and the international community to transition from merely condemning to imposing sanctions on Israel to prevent changes at Al-Aqsa Mosque and protect Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The response follows recent statements by Amit Halevi, a parliamentarian from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, proposing a division plan for the Temple Mount. According to Halevi’s plan, the southern part of the mount, including Al-Aqsa Mosque, would be allocated to Muslims, whereas Jews would control the central and northern sections of the compound, including the Dome of the Rock. The plan also envisions a cessation of Jordan’s guardianship over the holy site, currently maintained through the Wakf Department in East Jerusalem.

The plan has sparked vehement opposition from Palestinians who have warned that it could instigate a religious war. Egyptian and Jordanian politicians and Muslim clerics have echoed this sentiment, warning of severe repercussions.

East Jerusalem’s Supreme Muslim Council deems the plan a threat, potentially leading to the “loss” of Al-Aqsa Mosque. It opposes ending Jordan’s custodianship of the holy sites and calls for banning Jewish entry into the mosque. The PA Ministry for Jerusalem Affairs and armed factions in the Gaza Strip also issued severe warnings.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.