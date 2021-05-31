Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pope to Host Special Lebanese Leaders Summit
Pope Francis gives his first Angelus blessing at the Vatican on March 17, 2013 (Catholic News/Flickr)
Mideast Daily News
Pope Francis
Lebanon

Pope to Host Special Lebanese Leaders Summit

Uri Cohen
05/31/2021

Pope Francis on Sunday revealed his plans to host a summit of Christian Lebanese leaders on Tuesday at the Vatican, where the head of the Roman Catholic Church hopes to bring about a breakthrough in stalled political negotiations. “On July 1, I will meet … with the main leaders of the Christian communities in Lebanon, for a day of reflection on the country’s worrying situation and to pray together for the gift of peace and stability,” the pope said during his weekly Angelus message. Lebanon’s three main Christian denominations are Maronite Catholics, Eastern Orthodox and Melchite Catholics. In addition, there are a number of other smaller Protestant, Orthodox and Catholic denominations. Francis has repeatedly promised to visit Lebanon once a stable government is formed, including last month during a meeting with Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, who has for over six months been unable to establish a coalition. The battered country is in the throes of its worst political, financial and social crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, made worse by the global pandemic and last summer’s devastating explosion in Beirut’s port.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.