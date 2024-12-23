Prime Minister Mikati: Lebanese Army Will Fully Enforce Security in South

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Monday that the Lebanese army would fully assume its responsibilities in southern Lebanon following Israel’s withdrawal from the region. Mikati made the statement during a visit to an army barracks in Marjeyoun, according to the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

During his visit, Mikati emphasized the importance of Israel’s withdrawal from all areas it occupied during its recent military campaign. He also visited the eastern sector headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Ibl al-Saqi, where he reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The resolution, passed in 2006, mandates a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah, the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south, and cooperation with UNIFIL to maintain stability. “We look forward to long-term stability in the south through the army carrying out its tasks in full in cooperation with UNIFIL,” Mikati stated.

The visit follows a US- and French-brokered cease-fire that took effect on November 27, ending 14 months of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Under the agreement, Israel is required to withdraw from Lebanese territory within 60 days. In turn, the Lebanese army will deploy along the border and in the south, taking charge of security and prohibiting the presence of weapons and armed groups in the area.