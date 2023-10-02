Probe Reveals Negligence, Lack of Safety Measures in Fatal Iraqi Wedding Fire

Iraqi authorities announced on Sunday that the tragic fire at a wedding party in Qaraqosh, a predominantly Christian town in the northern province of Nineveh, was not intentional. The final death toll, previously reported as at least 120, has been revised and now stands at 107, with 82 others injured, according to Saad al-Dulaimi, head of the investigation committee.

The fire broke out last Tuesday night due to fireworks ignited in the overcrowded wedding hall. Al-Dulaimi noted that the venue’s roof and decorations were made from flammable materials and that the hall lacked sufficient emergency exits and safety supplies, contributing to the extent of the tragedy.

Kadhim Bohan, an adviser to Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari, confirmed that the incident was “accidental” and that responsibility falls on the venue’s owner and those who managed the fireworks. The interior minister said the committee recommended the dismissal and prosecution of the mayor of Qaraqosh and some other local officials for negligence.