Prominent Yemeni Politician Assassinated in Mocha, Triggering Investigation

In a targeted attack, unknown assailants assassinated a leading Yemeni politician in Mocha, a port city in the southwestern province of Taiz, on Wednesday. The victim, named as Al-Haisi and described as a key figure in the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islah party, was ambushed by masked gunmen wielding assault rifles, according to an anonymous security official. The perpetrators, who managed to escape, opened fire on the politician’s vehicle, causing his immediate death.

Local security forces are investigating the murder, as the assailants remain at large. In a statement, the Islah party confirmed Al-Haisi’s death, extolling him as a pioneering leader of the popular resistance against the Houthi rebels in Taiz.

No organization has claimed responsibility for the assassination.

Yemen has been mired in civil conflict since late 2014, when Houthi rebel militias captured several northern cities, compelling the internationally recognized Yemeni government to evacuate the capital, Sanaa.