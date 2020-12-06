Public Protests Panning Prime Minister’s Pandemic Policy, Personal Problems Persist 

The mass demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu continued in full force on Saturday, as thousands of people took to the streets to protest the prime minister’s remaining in office during his trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The demonstrators, who also called on Netanyahu to resign for his alleged failed response to the health and economic crises, surrounded the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem, staged sit-ins and confronted police officers. More than 30 were arrested, as police seemed less patient and tolerant than in recent weeks. The persistent rallies against Netanyahu have continued for over four months and have at their peak attracted close to 50,000 people across the country. On Saturday, one of the protesters in a smaller rally just outside Tel Aviv was killed after being hit by a car. Police have since ruled out foul play.