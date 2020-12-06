You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Public Protests Panning Prime Minister’s Pandemic Policy, Personal Problems Persist 
Israeli security forces clash with protesters during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his official residence in Jerusalem, on Dec. 5, 2020. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Binyamin Netanyahu
anti-Netanyahu protesters
Jerusalem

Public Protests Panning Prime Minister’s Pandemic Policy, Personal Problems Persist 

Uri Cohen
12/06/2020

The mass demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu continued in full force on Saturday, as thousands of people took to the streets to protest the prime minister’s remaining in office during his trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The demonstrators, who also called on Netanyahu to resign for his alleged failed response to the health and economic crises, surrounded the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem, staged sit-ins and confronted police officers. More than 30 were arrested, as police seemed less patient and tolerant than in recent weeks. The persistent rallies against Netanyahu have continued for over four months and have at their peak attracted close to 50,000 people across the country. On Saturday, one of the protesters in a smaller rally just outside Tel Aviv was killed after being hit by a car. Police have since ruled out foul play.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.