Qatar Welcomes International Horticultural Expo 2023

Expo 2023 opened in Qatar’s capital on Monday, covering an expansive 1.7 square kilometers in the heart of the city. Themed “Green Desert, Better Environment,” the event boasts participation from 57 nations, as verified by the organizers on the expo’s official website.

This global gathering aims to ignite innovation and collaboration in the fight against desertification.

In his inaugural address, Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, emphasized the expo’s importance in signaling Qatar’s dedication to environmental preservation and urged the adoption of eco-friendly practices in daily life.

Expo 2023 Doha, which commenced on October 2, 2023, promises 179 days of celebration, concluding on March 28, 2024. The event anticipates attracting over 3 million visitors who can explore meticulously designed gardens and immerse themselves in diverse global cultures. Against the backdrop of Al Bidda Park, one of Doha’s largest green spaces, the expo offers captivating vistas of the Arabian Gulf.