Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Rare Public Appearance by al-Burhan Sparks Talks of Peace in Sudan
Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (C) arrives to the coastal city of Port Sudan on Aug. 27, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Sudan
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo
Rapid Support Forces
Sudanese Armed Forces

Rare Public Appearance by al-Burhan Sparks Talks of Peace in Sudan

Steven Ganot
08/28/2023

In a rare public appearance, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), visited Port Sudan on Sunday, sparking speculation of a potential political settlement between the warring parties in Sudan’s internal conflict.

Burhan has been cloistered within army headquarters in the capital Khartoum since the conflict erupted.

Also on Sunday, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), took to social media to outline a comprehensive political solution for Sudan, calling for a long-term cease-fire and a democratic, civil government based on free and fair elections.

Fadlallah Burma Nasir, leader of the National Umma Party, a key member of the opposition coalition, voiced support for peace initiatives on his Facebook page. Meanwhile, the armed conflict persists. The SAF reportedly intensified air and artillery strikes against RSF positions in several areas of Khartoum, according to the Sudan Tribune. Civilian casualties continue to mount.

Sudan has been embroiled in deadly clashes between SAF and RSF since April 15, leaving over 3,000 dead and more than 6,000 injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. Over 4 million people have been displaced, with nearly 900,000 fleeing to neighboring countries.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.