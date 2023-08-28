Rare Public Appearance by al-Burhan Sparks Talks of Peace in Sudan

In a rare public appearance, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), visited Port Sudan on Sunday, sparking speculation of a potential political settlement between the warring parties in Sudan’s internal conflict.

Burhan has been cloistered within army headquarters in the capital Khartoum since the conflict erupted.

Also on Sunday, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), took to social media to outline a comprehensive political solution for Sudan, calling for a long-term cease-fire and a democratic, civil government based on free and fair elections.

Fadlallah Burma Nasir, leader of the National Umma Party, a key member of the opposition coalition, voiced support for peace initiatives on his Facebook page. Meanwhile, the armed conflict persists. The SAF reportedly intensified air and artillery strikes against RSF positions in several areas of Khartoum, according to the Sudan Tribune. Civilian casualties continue to mount.

Sudan has been embroiled in deadly clashes between SAF and RSF since April 15, leaving over 3,000 dead and more than 6,000 injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. Over 4 million people have been displaced, with nearly 900,000 fleeing to neighboring countries.