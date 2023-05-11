Rashida Tlaib Introduces Resolution To Recognize Palestinian Nakba in US Congress

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to recognize the Palestinian Nakba, marking the displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. The move comes amid a growing push by progressives in the US to advance Palestinian rights and restrict US aid to Israel.

The resolution emphasizes the need to address the injustices caused by the Nakba as a condition for lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attempted to cancel a commemoration event organized by Tlaib but ultimately only managed to change the venue.

The resolution, co-sponsored by five Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, highlights what the bill’s supporters say is an ongoing process of Palestinian dispossession. Though unlikely to pass in Congress, Tlaib hopes the resolution will raise awareness about the Nakba and the history of the Palestinian plight.

More than 700,000 Palestinians were displaced when Israel was founded, and millions of refugees and their descendants continue to live in refugee camps. Tlaib’s resolution calls for continued support for UNRWA. the UN agency charged with supporting Palestine refugees, and a prohibition on using US weapons to forcibly remove Palestinians or demolish their homes.