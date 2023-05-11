Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Rashida Tlaib Introduces Resolution To Recognize Palestinian Nakba in US Congress
Rashida Tlaib at 2019 Michigan Democratic Party Spring State Convention. (WIkimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Rashida Tlaib
Nakba
Resolution
Palestinian rights
US Congress

Rashida Tlaib Introduces Resolution To Recognize Palestinian Nakba in US Congress

Steven Ganot
05/11/2023

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to recognize the Palestinian Nakba, marking the displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. The move comes amid a growing push by progressives in the US to advance Palestinian rights and restrict US aid to Israel.

The resolution emphasizes the need to address the injustices caused by the Nakba as a condition for lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy attempted to cancel a commemoration event organized by Tlaib but ultimately only managed to change the venue.

The resolution, co-sponsored by five Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, highlights what the bill’s supporters say is an ongoing process of Palestinian dispossession. Though unlikely to pass in Congress, Tlaib hopes the resolution will raise awareness about the Nakba and the history of the Palestinian plight.

More than 700,000 Palestinians were displaced when Israel was founded, and millions of refugees and their descendants continue to live in refugee camps. Tlaib’s resolution calls for continued support for UNRWA. the UN agency charged with supporting Palestine refugees, and a prohibition on using US weapons to forcibly remove Palestinians or demolish their homes.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.