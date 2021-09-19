Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Remaining Prison Escapees Captured by Israeli Forces in Palestinian City
Demonstrators hold portraits of the six Palestinians inmates who escaped from an Israeli prison during a solidarity demonstration outside the offices of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the West Bank Palestinian city of Jenin. (Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Palestinian prisoners
escape
Jenin

Remaining Prison Escapees Captured by Israeli Forces in Palestinian City

Michael Friedson
09/19/2021

The final chapter in the doubtless movie-bound story of six Palestinians who tunneled their way out of a maximum-security prison in Israel was written before dawn on Sunday when Israeli security forces apprehended the two remaining escapees. The pair had been hiding out in the West Bank city of Jenin, not far from the location of the prison itself, since the spectacular jailbreak on September 6. The other four had been taken in or near Nazareth, located farther north in Israel. All six were serving sentences for murder and other violent crimes; one is a senior Hamas official and the other five are members of Islamic Jihad. Israeli security sources said its teams located the fugitives before the start of the weekend. As military units entered Jenin on Saturday night, skirmishes between soldiers and local activists broke out. But the targets of the manhunt reportedly surrendered without resistance. Although the six have been recaptured, investigations into the affair are continuing. Among the questions to be answered are why there was an empty prison guard observation tower and a sleeping guard in a second position.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.