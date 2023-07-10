Donate
Right-wingers Neuter Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet Intent To Shore Up Palestinian Economy
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, July 9, 2023. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)
Mideast Daily News
Security Cabinet
Binyamin Netanyahu
Palestinian Authority
pay-for-slay
economic conditions

Michael Friedson
07/10/2023

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu summoned his Security Cabinet—the subset of the full body charged with actual decision-making—Sunday evening to deal with implementing gestures to shore up the flagging Palestinian economy. That the Palestinian Authority could face financial ruin is seen to be more than rhetoric and the two-day Israeli ground invasion of the West Bank city of Jenin, where the Israel Defense Forces fought armed fighters who were not under the control of the PA, drove home the need to prevent its collapse. In fact, many opine that the PA was a full recipient of the benefits of what Israel claims was a fully successful mission that seriously impaired an Iran-backed terrorist army that has been spreading through the PA’s territory. But the exercise turned futile when opposition from Netanyahu’s coalition partners from the farthest reaches of the political right wing prevented any meaningful measures from being enacted—specifically, measures that would provide tangible relief, such as lowering fuel costs. Those opposing the measures pointed to the continued program of stipends for the families of those killed during or jailed after carrying out violent attacks against Israelis—which clever cynics have termed “pay for slay”—as a reason to forgo a new assistance program.

