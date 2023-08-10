Donate
Roadside Bomb Claims TV Reporter, Soldiers in Daraa
SAMA TV reporter Firas al-Ahmad. (Screenshot: YouTube)
Roadside Bomb Claims TV Reporter, Soldiers in Daraa

Steven Ganot
08/10/2023

In Syria’s southern province of Daraa, a TV reporter and three government soldiers were killed when their vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency. The deadly explosion occurred in the al-Shayah region, targeting a vehicle carrying crew members from local SAMA TV and government soldiers. The attack claimed the lives of 31-year-old TV reporter Firas al-Ahmad and three soldiers, while a cameraman suffered injuries. The group had been documenting a campaign against drug trafficking on the Syria-Jordan border. In response to concerns from neighboring nations, the Syrian army has expanded its initiatives to curb drug smuggling, especially along its boundary with Jordan.

