Saudi Arabia Evacuates Nationals as Fighting Rages in Sudan

Saudi Arabia on Saturday announced the evacuation of its citizens and other nationals from Sudan as fighting between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continued. The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that a total of 158 individuals, including Saudi citizens and people from other countries, were evacuated from Sudan and transferred by boat to Jeddah port. The move came after Sudan’s army received calls from several countries requesting the evacuation of their nationals and diplomats, with Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan agreeing to provide necessary assistance. Sudan has seen deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15. The clashes have left over 420 people dead and about 3,700 wounded. The two sides have accused each other of initiating the conflict.