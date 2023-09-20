The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia Holds High-Level Peace Talks With Yemen’s Houthi Rebels
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
YEMEN
Houthi rebels
peace talks
United Nations

Saudi Arabia Holds High-Level Peace Talks With Yemen’s Houthi Rebels

Steven Ganot
09/20/2023

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday concluded a five-day negotiation with Yemen’s Houthi rebels, signaling a renewed bid to bring an end to the long-standing conflict in Yemen. The talks were described as the highest-level public negotiations ever held with the Houthis in the kingdom.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry released a statement highlighting the “positive results” of the discussions and expressing continued support for a comprehensive and lasting political solution in Yemen under United Nations supervision. The statement also indicated that the kingdom aims to encourage all Yemeni parties to come to the negotiating table.

During their visit, the Houthi delegation met with Saudi Arabia’s defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman. Prince Khalid took to social media to affirm Saudi Arabia’s commitment to facilitating dialogue for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen under UN supervision.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the chief Houthi negotiator, said the talks involved discussing options and alternatives to previous disagreements. The Houthis have long called for the Saudi-led coalition to pay state employee salaries from Yemen’s oil and gas revenues and to open all Houthi-controlled airports and ports as part of any peace deal.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.