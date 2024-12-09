Saudi Arabia Issues Statement of Support for Syrian Self-Determination

Saudi Arabia has expressed solidarity with the Syrian people at what it described as a “critical stage” in the country’s history following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and stability, urging the international community to support Syrians without interfering in their internal affairs.

“The Kingdom affirms its support for the brotherly Syrian people and their choices,” the foreign ministry said, emphasizing the need for efforts to avoid chaos and division in Syria. The statement called for measures to preserve Syria’s state institutions, resources, and territorial integrity.

Saudi Arabia also highlighted the devastation Syria has endured during years of war, including the deaths of hundreds of thousands, the displacement of millions, and the impact of foreign militias imposing external agendas. The ministry expressed satisfaction with the “positive steps taken” to ensure the safety of Syrians and prevent further bloodshed.

Riyadh, which hosted Assad in March of last year for the annual summit of the Arab League in Jeddah, was a key player in pushing his gradual reintroduction to the Arab world at large.

Syrians, both inside the country and scattered across the globe as refugees, erupted in celebration on Sunday after opposition forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militia swept into Damascus, marking the end of five decades of Baath party rule.

Assad had ruled Syria with an iron grip since 2000, when he assumed the reins of leadership from his father.