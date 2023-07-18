Saudi Arabia, Japan Collaborate on Clean Energy Strategies for Net-Zero Emission Goals

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC) and Japan’s Institute of Energy Economics (IEEJ) have inked an agreement to collaborate on strategies to achieve their respective net-zero emission targets, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday. The partnership is part of the Saudi-Japan Lighthouse Initiative for Clean Energy Cooperation, which aims to set an example for other countries seeking to reduce carbon emissions.

Saudi Arabia intends to reach net-zero emissions by 2060 or sooner, while Japan is targeting a 2050 timeline. Fahad Al-Ajlan, the president of KAPSARC, noted that their collaboration encompasses technology and finance to ensure a just energy transition. Tatsuya Terazawa, the CEO of the IEEJ, said he was “excited to raise the level of cooperation with KAPSARC to a higher level” with the agreement.

The Manar initiative focuses on the two countries’ leadership in clean energy projects and the resilience of supply chains. Saudi Arabia plans to leverage its strategic location and low-cost renewable resources to reach its emission targets. The partnership will establish Lighthouse projects to guide the transition to clean energy, focusing on topics like hydrogen, ammonia, e-fuel, carbon recycling, and the circular economy.