Saudi Arabia Unveils New Natural Gas Fields Discovery in Empty Quarter

Steven Ganot
11/20/2023

Saudi Aramco's exploration leads to significant gas finds, aiming to increase production by 50% by 2030

Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the discovery of two new natural gas fields, Al-Hiran and Al-Mahakik, in the southern Empty Quarter region. The Saudi Press Agency reported the find by the Saudi Arabian Oil Group (Aramco), also revealing additional natural gas reservoirs in preexisting fields. Saudi Aramco is focused on increasing its gas production by 50% by 2030 from the levels recorded in 2021, marking a significant step in the country’s energy sector expansion.

