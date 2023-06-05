Saudi Arabia, US Call for New Cease-fire in Sudan as Tensions Persist

Saudi Arabia and the US issued a joint appeal on Sunday for the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to agree on a new cease-fire to halt ongoing hostilities. The countries reiterated their commitment to the Sudanese people and urged the involved parties to implement a lasting truce, according to a statement posted by the US Embassy in Sudan on Twitter. Even though the Jeddah talks have been officially paused, representatives from both warring factions remain in Jeddah after the previous week’s cease-fire extension expired on Saturday. The statement also reminded parties of their commitments under the May 11 Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Sudanese Civilians. Last Thursday, Saudi Arabia and the US announced the suspension of the Jeddah peace talks between the Sudanese Army and the RSF. The unrest in Sudan, involving deadly clashes between the army and the RSF, has been ongoing since April 15, causing over 800 deaths and displacing at least 1.6 million people according to UN data.